Services Australia relocated to new Nowra office

Holly McGuinness
Updated April 17 2024 - 10:02am, first published 9:55am
The new Services Australia building on Berry Street, Nowra. Picture from file

Services Australia in Nowra has moved to a new location on Berry Street.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

