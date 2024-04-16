Services Australia relocated to new Nowra office

Services Australia in Nowra has moved to a new location on Berry Street.
Next door to the old Spotlight building at Suite 1, 26 Berry Street, Nowra, the new location will offer a contemporary new space for community members to access government services.
The new office will entirely replace services provided at the previous location on Lawrence Avenue, Nowra.
Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen said customers attending the new Nowra Service Centre will experience an improved service delivery approach, tailored for their individual circumstances.
"Residents can continue to access booked appointments for Centrelink services, access digital coaching for help using digital services and provide real time feedback on their experience," Mr Jongen said.
The new centre is centrally located with free and paid customer parking nearby and is also close to public transport.
The Nowra Service Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.