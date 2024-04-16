South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

CareSouth workers raise awareness for Youth Homelessness Matters Day

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 16 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CareSouth Shoalhaven Regional Manager Denise Hanley outside CareSouth. Picture supplied
CareSouth Shoalhaven Regional Manager Denise Hanley outside CareSouth. Picture supplied

Raising awareness for youth homelessness in the Shoalhaven, CareSouth staff will swap their bed for a couch to this Youth Homelessness Matters Day, on April 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.