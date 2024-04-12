Shoalhaven Mariners raring to kick off the 2024 baseball season this weekend

After a wet weather false start last weekend, the Shoalhaven Mariners baseball club are back this weekend and ready to kick off the season.
The team will restart their 2024 campaign at Ison Park, South Nowra on Sunday, April 14.
Both games were originally set to take place at Hector Harvey Park Koonawarra, however, the field has not recovered in time. Even though the Mariners will play home they will be the "Away" team.
First up, fourth Grade will be raring to go as they take on the Dapto Chiefs, who are fresh off winning the 2023 Premiership, first pitch will take place at 10:30am.
The 2023 runner up Mariners third grade team will face the third grade Dapto Chiefs, with first pitch at 1pm.
The club are inviting spectators form all over to head down to Ison Park on Sunday and support the Shoalhaven Mariners play on what the club says is one of the best Baseball fields in NSW.
Bring a rug, bring the family, bring your dog and enjoy the open canteen on the day.
This weeks feature image is Mariners player Jace Ise, who at 27-years-old plays Outfield LH hitting and throw.
Mr Ise has been playing for seven year and enjoys training and the friendships made while playing baseball.
