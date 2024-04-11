More delays on Moss Vale Road following recent heavy rain

There will be changed traffic conditions starting this weekend on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain due to urgent maintenance work following recent heavy rain.
The existing traffic control at Cambewarra Mountain will be extended for four nights from Sunday to Wednesday April 14 to 17, between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting.
The closure area will be extended east to Barfield Road on Sunday and Monday April 14 and 15, then west to Kangaroo Valley Road on Tuesday and Wednesday April 16 and 17.
Work will include clearing loose material such as rocks, soil and vegetation from roadside drains and culverts, and removing overhanging vegetation.
Limited traffic access will still be provided through the extended work area under escort for five-minute periods at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am.
Vehicles longer than 7.5 metres or heavier than 12 tonnes can detour via the Illawarra Highway and Princes Highway, adding 90 minutes to travel time.
Light vehicles can detour via Kangaroo Valley Road, adding around 15 minutes to travel time.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.