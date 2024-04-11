South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

More delays on Moss Vale Road following recent heavy rain

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 12 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There will be changed traffic conditions starting this weekend on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain due to urgent maintenance work following recent heavy rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.