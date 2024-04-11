South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

School holiday sports, Shoalhaven Basketball Association clinics are back in Autumn

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:24am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keep the kids busy and active these holidays with a basketball skills clinic. Picture supplied by Greg Turner
Keep the kids busy and active these holidays with a basketball skills clinic. Picture supplied by Greg Turner

Shoalhaven Basketball Association have lined up a collection of school holiday clinics these school holiday to keep the kids busy, see key dates below, including a guest appearance from a national basketball icon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.