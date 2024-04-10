Annual bird sale attracts breeders from all over NSW and interstate

Birds of a feather will do more than flock together at Shoalhaven High School on Sunday, April 21.
Hundreds of them will be up for sale during the huge annual event.
The Shoalhaven Avicultural Society's 22nd annual bird sale will feature between 800 and 1000 birds being sold, with breeders attending from Victoria, Queensland and all over NSW.
While the sale offers people a chance to walk away with delightful and colourful new pets, there will even be chances to collect new companions for next to nothing.
A major raffle is being held on the day, with prizes including six pairs of birds, complete with cages.
Club president Ray Faulds said Quaker parrots, crimson belly conures, peach-faced lovebirds, budgies, finches and cockatiel pairs are included in the long list of raffle prizes, along with a whistling canary.
For those not lucky to win birds in the raffle, there will be plenty for sale.
They will range for the common budgies, canaries, finches and quails through to the exotic including macaws, conures, Alexandrine parrots, parrot finches, ring-necks and eclectus parrots.
There will also be trade tables selling anything and everything bird-related.
The Bomaderry Lions Club and a coffee van will be on hand to provide refreshments.
The doors open at 9.30am with a $3 entry fee for adults.
Proceeds from the day will be donated to local charities including providing scholarships for Shoalhaven High School students.
