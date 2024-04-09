South Coast Register
AHE Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque coming to Berry for one night only

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 9 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:13pm
AHE Heavenly Sopranos. Picture supplied
AHE Heavenly Sopranos. Picture supplied

As part of a state wide tour, the Australian Haydn Ensemble will present Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque in Berry this month, for an evening of thought provoking and spiritual performance.

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

