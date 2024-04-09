AHE Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque coming to Berry for one night only

As part of a state wide tour, the Australian Haydn Ensemble will present Heavenly Sopranos, Jewels of the Baroque in Berry this month, for an evening of thought provoking and spiritual performance.
At 7pm on Friday, April 12 at the Berry Uniting Church soprano Celeste Lazarenko and mezzo soprano Helen Sherman will be supported by the Australian Haydn Ensemble as they perform songs of the Baroque period.
Berry event organiser Greg See said it was an exciting opportunity to have such talent perform in Berry, highlighting music from such an integral part of history.
"The Australian Haydn Ensemble are one of the premier ensembles performing from the baroque," Mr See said.
"They specialise in baroque and classical period music as they play on period instruments, and historically informed performances so they have an authenticity in the presentation of the music itself, which all comes from the baroque period, which has religious overtones.
"Most of the music throughout that time was considered sacred as the church was the main benefactor in that period and spirituality was very strong during that time."
Tickets for the event can be purchased through The Australian Haydn Ensemble here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.