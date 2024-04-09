Ulladulla Harbour berthing marina becomes the latest victim of budget woes

Plans for a new berthing facility at Ulladulla Harbour have been mothballed, despite an impassioned plea from Cr Mark Kitchener.
He was the lone voice of opposition at the meeting on Monday, April 8, as the berthing facility became the latest victim of Shoalhaven Council's financial crisis.
Instead council voted to suspend the project "until appropriate funding is available".
More than $3 million of government grants were given for the project, including $1.75 million from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Landmark Marinas started work on the project in March 2022, before the contract was terminated the following month over what council described as "irreconcilable contract administration issues".
A retendering process with reduced scope of works resulted in much higher prices being quoted, leading a $3.8 million funding shortfall.
"Advice from Transport for NSW is that this was typical of the marine market in the past 12 months," a council report stated.
After requests for additional funding were unsuccessful, council was left with the choice of either funding the shortfall, or putting the project on hold and potentially return grant funding.
Cr Kitchener said the Ulladulla community had been waiting since 1993 for a berthing facility which was "an indispensable link in activating the Ulladulla waterfront and keeping the township viable and prosperous".
"If residents knew this item was on the agenda, and the repercussions of it being suspended, they'd be up here in droves," he said.
Cr Kitchener said the berthing marina "can no longer be seen as a project in isolation", being among a range of projects designed to build community, provide more services and make the region more attractive for investors.
"Unless council takes decisive action now in progressing the berthing marina in Ulladulla Harbour, the activation of Ulladulla waterfront could be suspended for an indefinite period of time," Cr Kitchener said.
By suspending it council risked "disillusioning residents of the south who will perceive themselves as as being completely abandoned by council," he said.
But Cr Kitchener's call for council to fund the shortfall could not gain any support.
Mayor Amanda Findley said she would "love to see the Ulladulla Harbour be complete", as it was a project "we all want to see delivered".
But projects worth more than $60 million had already been put on hold, and to have the berthing facility and other projects completed councillors should have supported a rate rise.
"There's a lot of broken promises in all three wards, Ulladulla seems to be copping the brunt of it," added Cr Moo D'ath.
