Kangaroo Valley Road reopens to traffic despite 'significant cracking'

Kangaroo Valley Road has reopened after the weekend's deluge, but it is under traffic control with just one lane open to motorists.
The road had been closed since 4pm on Saturday, April 6 after severe rainfall threatened the stability of a section of the road.
The impacted area is about 700 metres from the intersection of Ben Dooley Road toward Berry, showing significant cracking and signs of failure.
Following a geotechnical investigation, Shoalhaven Council has been advised to open one lane while further assessments are continuing.
Motorists using Kangaroo Valley Road are advised to allow an extra five to 10 minutes when travelling.
