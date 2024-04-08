Trains resume on the South Coast line but to a reduced timetable

Train services on the South Coast line have resumed after being disrupted by the weekend's flooding.
However trains are running to a weekend timetable, after extreme weather and floods damaged infrastructure and caused land slips in a number of locations.
Trains resumed Tuesday, April 9, between Kiama and the city in both directions at a reduced weekend timetable while repairs continue to be made to some sections of the track.
Buses will continue to replace trains between Bomaderry and Kiama. This is expected to continue for several days.
Buses will be stationed at Wollongong and Waterfall to supplement trains.
Sydney Trains has 250 workers on the ground carrying out repairs following the weekend's severe weather event.
Passengers should allow for extra travel time, check indicator boards, listen to station announcements, and plan their trip ahead of time by visiting transportnsw.info.
Transport for NSW has urged drivers and passengers to spend time planning their journeys, or consider working from home, with major impacts still being experienced across the state's road and public transport network.
Other public transport services will run to altered timetables as recovery from the rain event continues.
Passengers are advised to check transportnsw.info or travel apps and if possible consider an alternative transport mode if your usual route is impacted and allow plenty of extra travel time.
Transport for NSW is also advising drivers to take extreme care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel in affected areas, with the impact of heavy rain and flooding likely to be felt across coming days.
It asked people to exercise caution as some road surfaces might have deteriorated and have potholes.
Motorists are also reminded to never drive through floodwater, follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly.
For the latest flood information on current warnings and evacuation centres, visit the NSW SES website - www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Members of the public seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500 or visit their website ses.nsw.gov.au.
For the latest weather warnings, please visit the Bureau of Meteorology website: bom.gov.au
In all life-threatening situations and emergencies, the public are advised to contact triple zero (000).
