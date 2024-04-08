South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Tipping fees waived following flood damage in the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven residents can dispose of flood-damaged waste free of charge at any of Shoalhaven Council's recycling and waste depots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.