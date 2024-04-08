Tipping fees waived following flood damage in the Shoalhaven

Shoalhaven residents can dispose of flood-damaged waste free of charge at any of Shoalhaven Council's recycling and waste depots.
Council has decided to waive its disposal fees for flood-damaged waste effective immediately to help the community with the costs of cleaning up from the intense rain event on April 5 and 6.
The full fee waiver applies until April 22, while the State Government levy portion of the fee will continue to be waived until June 30.
Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the waste depot that the waste disposed is a result of flooding that impacted areas across the city.
The waiver covers damaged building materials, furniture, garden debris and any other flood-related products.
It does not apply to recycled materials.
A list of depots and operating hours can be found here.
Many properties were damaged when Nowra was drenched by 160mm of rain that fell in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, April 6,
The heaviest fall came between 6am and 7am, when 46.2mm of rain, or close to two inches in the old scale, fell on the region.
At Kiama the 24-hour total was 97mm, it was 100.4mm at Point Perpendicular, and at Ulladulla 87.4mm fell in the 24 hours.
The storms resulted in a small electrical fire in the Ulladulla Leisure Centre, which was contained to the power factor control unit with no injuries, but the centre was closed Saturday while an assessment was carried out.
West Nowra Waste and Recycling Facility's buyback centre was also closed Saturday due to a power outage, while the rain also closed the Kangaroo Valley Waste and Recycling Facility due to the condition of the road into the facility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.