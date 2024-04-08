More bonded asbestos found in the Shoalhaven

Asbestos has been found in mulch at a Shoalhaven Council waste depot.
A routine quality check for contaminants at the Huskisson Waste and Recycling Depot revealed a piece of bonded asbestos the size of a 20 cent coin in a prepared, but unused mulch stockpile.
The mulch was produced from green waste taken to the depot.
The stockpile has been isolated, with the material and surrounding area to be assessed and reported on by a licensed asbestos assessor.
While awaiting results of the assessment council has undertaken precautionary measures including creating an exclusion zone, warning signage and dust suppression.
Waste services manager Darron Ellery said the piece of asbestos had come from a stockpile that had not been distributed outside the depot, making it easier to isolate the area and perform a thorough assessment.
The mulch consists mostly of residential garden waste and is checked as part of council's standard quality assurance practices before being made available to the public for landscaping purposes.
Recommendations from the assessment and any additional testing are due in the coming weeks.
It it the latest asbestos find on the Shoalhaven, after bonded asbestos fragments were also located in mulch laid beside Illaroo Road in North Nowra, and the Princes Highway in Bomaderry, as part of work connected with the new Nowra Bridge project.
Asbestos was located in mulch laid beside the roads in early February, and a Transport for NSW spokesperson recently said the organisation was "working closely with the Asbestos Taskforce and the project contractor, Fulton Hogan, to ensure a site management plan, including remediation measures, is developed".
