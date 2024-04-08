South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Berry Bowling Club struck by flood event 'looked like it was hit by a tsunami'

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club member Nathan Bezant, vice chair person Judy Croft, club manager Gary Wilbraham and head greenkeeper Rod Armstrong. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Club member Nathan Bezant, vice chair person Judy Croft, club manager Gary Wilbraham and head greenkeeper Rod Armstrong. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Surveillance footage of the Berry Bowling Club from Saturday, April 6 shows a play area halfway underwater and hedges flattened by tonnes of water which reached an estimated 1.2 metres, the very next day, the community rallied together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.