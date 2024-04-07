An old joke comes to life at Bomaderry fast food outlet

There is an old joke asking "Why did the chicken cross the road?"
The answer, "Because Colonel Sanders was chasing him" making reference to the KFC founder, had its real-life equivalent in Bomaderry in recent days.
It came when people visiting the Red Rooster drive-though were surprised to see a real-life red rooster wandering around.
And no, it was not a case of food escaping before being processed.
Staff believed the rooster had probably escaped from a nearby yard, but were at a loss to explain its attraction to the drive-though area.
