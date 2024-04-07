Shoalhaven Council starts its land sell-off to help fix budget

Shoalhaven Council is set to launch a major land sell-off to help ease its financial woes.
A list of council-owned properties identified as suitable for potential sale is being considered at the council meeting on Monday, April 8, as part of its land sales strategy.
Council had previously decided to investigate all properties in its land portfolio to see what could be sold immediately, as well as those to be further investigated for potential sale or maintained for future strategic land use.
"The property review has been initially completed to identify land that is considered in excess of our needs as a way to provide some cash injection to our current budget," said CEO Robyn Stevens.
"Council has a large portfolio of properties and this is an opportunity to access some funds, as well as reduce costs associated with the maintenance and upkeep of these sites," Ms Stevens said.
Council is responsible for managing more than 3,100 lots across the Shoalhaven region, of which 1,700 are classified as operational land that is able to be sold.
Community land would require reclassification to be sold at any time in the future.
The report to includes nine properties classified as operational to be considered for immediate sale in Shoalhaven Heads, Sanctuary Point, Callala Bay, Bangalee, Mundamia, Nowra, Ulladulla, Bomaderry and Culburra Beach.
It also outlines 15 properties to be further investigated and potentially rezoned or reclassified to enable sale.
All properties identified for sale, under investigation or as strategic lands will be available to view via an interactive map on council's website, and residents can provide feedback that will be considered as part of council's deliberations.
Land valuations will be done by professional property valuers and property sales will be managed by independent real estate agents who will engage in a competitive sales campaign to ensure the best sale price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.