Police look for missing teenage boy last seen in North Nowra

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy missing from the Shoalhaven.
Shawn Jansen, aged 15, was last seen at a home in North Nowra, about 3.30pm on Thursday, April 4.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
He last seen she was wearing a red t-shirt and track pants.
He is known to frequent Nowra and Moss Vale.
Anyone with information into Shawn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
