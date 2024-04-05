It is getting more difficult to rent a home in the Shoalhaven

Finding rental accommodation in the Shoalhaven is becoming increasingly difficult, according to the latest Suburbtrends Rental Pain Index.
It shows the North Nowra and Bomaderry area is one of the most difficult places to rent, with a rental pain index at 98 - just below the highest possible mark of 100.
It follows rents in the area increasing by six per cent in the past 12 months, reaching the stage they were taking up an average of 35 per cent of the median income.
The rental vacancy rate for the North Nowra and Bomaderry area was only 1.19 per cent.
"That's a fairly tough market for a renter," said Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner.
He said rents at 30 per cent of income was considered the standard for affordability around the world.
However none of the Shoalhaven's areas meet that criteria, with rental costs topping 40 per cent of income in Sussex Inlet to Berrara (46 per cent), Berry to Kangaroo Valley (45), Ulladulla (42), St Georges Basin to Erowal Bay (41) and Ulladulla's surrounds (40 per cent).
Average rents jumped 30 per cent in 12 months in the Tomerong, Wandandian and Woollamia area, while they increased by eight per cent in the Berry to Kangaroo Valley area.
North Nowra and Bomaderry had to lowest vacancy rate, but Ulladulla was also low at 1.75 per cent.
"Usually when you get above 1.5 per cent it terms of the vacancy rate, it puts a little less upwards pressure on rents," Mr Lardner said.
"But it's still extremely low - anything below two per cent is a very low vacancy rate.
"This isn't just about numbers, it's about people struggling to keep a roof over their heads," he said.
"Especially younger Australians are finding it tougher to find affordable homes, squeezed out by the tight market and high prices."
Mr Lardner said there were many reasons behind increasing pressure of rental in regional areas, including people leaving Sydney because of affordability, and "digital nomads" who could work from any location.
He said it was time to think differently about housing solutions, like getting creative with incentives for homeowners to make better use of their space.
"Imagine if we could encourage retirees to rent out their homes while they travel slowly through other countries," Mr Lardner said.
"It could help them save money with a lower cost-of-living and instantly add more homes back into the rental market."
He said mobile home villages and prefabricated small homes wee other options that should be considered, and represented immediate and practical options to quickly expand housing supply.
"By embracing these methods, we can avoid the dire scenario of Australians being forced into living in cars or tents," Mr Lardner said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.