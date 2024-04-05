Our volunteers show the path to a better and stronger future

Many years ago, Beatle Paul McCartney sang, "When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me".
That is, of course, the opening lyrics of the world-wide smash hit Let It Be, released in 1970.
But here in the Shoalhaven we could well change the lyrics to something more suitable to our current situation.
Because when we find ourselves in times of trouble, it is the volunteers who come to us, whispering words of wisdom, "It will be all right."
We have all seen them - the volunteers from the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, Volunteer Rescue Association, Wildlife Rescue, St John Ambulance and countless other organisations that come to the fore when situations are their most difficult.
In recent days there were plenty of predictions of severe storms, flash flooding and waterways bursting their banks.
As the Shoalhaven faced the potential for yet another disaster after an array of fires and floods in recent years, it was the volunteers who again stood tall.
They were the ones giving up their times filling sandbags and helping others to fill bags to protect their homes.
They were the ones drawing up plans for evacuations should they become necessary, watching which roads were likely to flood and become impassable, finding alternative escape routes, devising ways to make contact with all the people potentially in flood zones, and more.
As a community, we are indeed fortunate that there are people ready, willing and able to dedicate their time and energy to helping others facing the worst nature can throw at us.
And it is a timely reminder that there is more we can all do to contribute to the grow, safety and cohesiveness of our local communities.
When we understand that communities are just chains of families and individuals, then maybe we will understand that we all have roles to fill in supporting those around us.
Sure, we may not be able to put on the orange SES uniforms and take part in flood evacuations, but we all have a role to play in creating a better future.
Glenn Ellard, senior journalist
