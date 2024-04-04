RAS NSW president, John Bennett from Worrigee recaps The Sydney Royal Easter Show

As the Sydney Royal Easter Show came to an end this week, Royal Agriculture Society of NSW president John Bennett was straight back to drenching cattle at his Worrigee property, as he reflected on the show that was.
"It was an absolutely fantastic show, fine weather almost every day and we met our budget for crowd attendance, with over 800,000 people attending this year," Mr Bennett said.
Elected as president of the RAS NSW last year, Mr Bennett said there was so much he hadn't seen in recent years, as he usually spent his time as a ring master managing livestock showing.
"The presidents medal was a highlight for me, as Pecora Dairy from Robertson being the oevrall winner with their sheep cheese, which was fantastic and semi-local for us, so that's a real feather in the cap for our area" he said.
"We had massive exhibits in the horse section, which was pleasing to see, excellent exhibits right through cattle and twice as many sheep exhibits than what we had the year before."
"It's pleasing to see a resurgence in the sheep section... With the cattle and the sheep market fairly up and down at the moment."
Other show highlight included the citizenship ceremony, which over 200 people were awarded Australian citizenship.
"That was a really special day for them and their families to be involved," Mr Bennett said.
"So the role of president was a real honour."
It doesn't stop for Mr Bennett now, despite the show being over, as he said he was straight back to the cattle yards of his commercial Angus beef operation and drenching cattle in the rain.
"Dad's been waiting for a few days to get all sorts of jobs done," Mr Bennett said.
"We're right back into it, there's none of the finery of the show left now."
