Severe Weather Warning and flash flooding alert for the South Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy, locally intense rainfall and damaging winds across much of the South Coast.
The warning applies to the metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands and parts of Hunter, Central Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory Forecast Districts.
Widespread heavy to locally intense rainfall and damaging wind gusts are expected about central parts of the coast and ranges on Friday, moving south on Saturday.
Heavy rainfall which might lead to flash flooding is forecast for the southern parts of the Hunter to the Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra, and Central Tablelands districts developing on Friday from the late morning, then shifting south to the remaining districts overnight into Saturday morning while easing from the north.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 90mm are likely, reaching up to 130mm over the Illawarra escarpment.
24-hour totals of 70 to 120mm are also likely, reaching up to 150mm over the Blue Mountains and Illawarra escarpment.
Within the broad heavy rainfall area, locally intense rainfall which might lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible between the Blue Mountains and Moruya from Friday evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 and 150mm possible, reaching up to 220mm over the Illawarra escarpment.
Localised 24-hourly rainfall totals between 120 and 200mm are possible, and maight reach up to 300 mm over the Illawarra escarpment.
A separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued if very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall are detected.
Damaging easterly winds, averaging 60 to 70kmh with peak gusts of around 90kmh are possible from Friday evening along the coastal strip south of and including the Sydney metro area, as well as adjacent elevated areas, particularly above 500m.
Severe weather is expected to ease by Saturday afternoon.
A Flood Watch is current, with more information here.
A Hazardous Surf Warning is also current.
Locations which may be affected include Nowra, Bowral, Batemans Bay, Gosford, Sydney, Parramatta, Wollongong, Katoomba and Goulburn.
