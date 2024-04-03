Winter baseball to tee off this weekend, with opening game from Shoalhaven Mariners

Winter baseball will make a return this weekend for 2024, when the Shoalhaven Mariners will play the first round of the 2024 Baseball Illawarra Senior Season.
Held on Sunday, April 7, the Mariners will play at Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow and the club is encouraging anyone in the Illawarra to come along and support third and fourth grade players.
Mariners Coach Andrew Pearson said he was raring to get back in the diamond as the club had a successful pre-season training over the last month.
"It was great to see so many returning players and encouraging to see so many new players join our ranks," Mr Pearson said.
Third grade players will be looking to start strong as they take on the Northern Pirates, with first pitch at 1pm.
They hope to avenge their 2023 Grand Final loss, and a number of experienced players will return to take charge along with some fresh recruits.
Fourth grade players are rumoured from club representatives to be full of enthusiasm, with a number of the club's juniors stepping up to become senior rookies, many who will be playing alongside their parents.
First pitch for fourth grade will be at 10.30am, as The Mariners take on the Cardinals.
Games will be weather dependant and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on social media pages to confirm games will proceed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.