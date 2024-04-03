A record haul of fish means a big donation for Shoalhaven Marine Rescue

A record catch has resulted in more than $5000 being donated to the Shoalhaven's Marine Rescue unit.
The traditional Easter fishing competition and fish auction run at the Greenwell Point Bowling Club on Sunday, March 31, brought in a bumper haul of fish including flathead, snapper, morwong, bream, luderick, whiting and even the highly sought-after dolphin fish, also referred to as mahi mahi.
The catches were auctioned off, raising thousands to help Marine rescue Shoalhaven.
About 200 Greenwell Point Fishing Club members took to their boats for the competition, donating their catches for the auction in front of an animated crowd.
Fishing club president Elton Christian spent the afternoon overseeing a group of his members as they sorted, weighed and wrapped a wide range of fish.
While he has never needed rescuing, Mr Christian said he knew plenty of fellow anglers who had called Marine Rescue for help.
He said he was proud of the contribution the event made towards a vital service helping club members and others in the boating community.
The fishing competition and auction has been held every Easter Sunday for about 25 years, according to keen volunteer Jacqueline Klausen, who also runs a meat raffle at the club every Thursday evening for Marine Rescue.
"It's a great event", said Unit Commander Marty Kaye.
"The money raised puts fuel in our boats and helps us cover some of our administrative costs."
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organisation.
It receives funding from the State Government, but each of its 46 units is required to supplement their budgets through events like this one.
So far this year Marine Rescue volunteers have undertaken more than 1700 search and rescue missions across the state - ranging from minor incidents including flat batteries and fuel problems to life saving operations in hazardous conditions.
Anyone heading out on the water is urged to let Marine Rescue NSW know where they are heading and when they will return by calling up on VHF channel 16 or downloading the Marine Rescue app.
