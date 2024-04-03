South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A record haul of fish means a big donation for Shoalhaven Marine Rescue

GE
By Glenn Ellard
April 3 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A record catch has resulted in more than $5000 being donated to the Shoalhaven's Marine Rescue unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.