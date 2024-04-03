Blak Markets to showcase the region's best Indigenous artists at Huskisson

Many of Australia's best Indigenous artisans are heading to the Shoalhaven.
The renowned Blak Markets are being held in the region for the first time, at Huskisson's White Sands Park on Sunday, April 21.
They promise to showcase many of the region's leading Aboriginal artists, creators and small business operators, along with contemporaries from across the state.
The Blak Markets have been running for about 11 years, attracting thousands of people to markets predominantly at The Rocks and Bare Island in Sydney, with a couple of events at Broken Hill and Moree.
And as they come south for the first time the event in Huskisson will feature 20 unique stalls selling a range of authentic artworks, craft, bushfoods and fashion from the South Coast Aboriginal community.
From the surfwear of Ozie Pipe to the woven art, paintings and jewellery of Buribun Art, clothing and merchandise produced by Gumaraa to Deadly Roses Artwork adorning furniture, household utensils and jewellery, the markets will feature a range or amazing products.
There will also be music performed by the band Gadhu Dreaming, while Djiriba Waagura will present a couple of dance performances.
The markets open at 9am, followed by a welcome to country and an address by Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
The markets will pack up about 2pm.
The Blak Markets are run by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation, providing Aboriginal artists, designers and small business owners a live marketplace to showcase their wares.
This unique event allows locals and visitors to the area to connect directly with artists to engage and learn while making ethical purchases of authentic Aboriginal products.
First Hand Solutions is partnering with Djiriba Waagura, to run the first Blak Markets on the South Coast with a united vision to showcase local Aboriginal arts and culture.
