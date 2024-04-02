Berry Rotarian stars in Fly From Everest documentary, screening in Berry

A special movie screening of Berry rotarian Ken Hutt's attempt to paraglide from Mt Everest will come to Berry this month, raising funds for End Polio Now.
The film follows Mr Hutt as he ascends Mt Everest with his support team, and if successful he would be have been the first person to legally fly a paraglider from the summit of the mountain.
Followed by filmmaker Dr Joe Carter along his journey in May 2022, Mr Hutt said the film was brilliantly made by Dr Carter, a professional adventure film maker form Queensland University.
"The reason for making the film was to document the first attempt to fly a paraglider from the summit of Everest," Mr Hutt said.
"The film was designed to not only raise money, but to educate people about polio.
"We're very grateful to QLD Uni and Dr Joe who spent many hours putting it together and we believe we've got something really entertaining and really beautifully made."
Despite an unexpected ending, the film follows his journey, from preparation to ascending the mountain as the team battles through altitude sickness and rough terrain to reach the summit.
"Turns out I had the highest case of COVID-19 in the world at the time," Mr Hutt said, who struggled with a chest infection as he neared the end of filming.
Mr Hutt will be at both screenings for a meet and greet and questions, which he said was particularly special, as a thanks to the Berry community and the support they provided.
The film team and Rotary Australia wanted to ensure locals were able to view it before the film was potentially picked up commercially.
"We've raised hundreds of thousands for polio and the film was put on in Berry because a lot of local people didn't get to see the film, were hoping to commercial
"It will be special, we had a lot of supporters and Rotary has a lot of supporters in Berry and were looking to say thank you for their support and of course just $20 for adults or $10 for children to go towards the cause and the film making."
The film is being screen by the Berry Rotary Club at Berry Public School Hall on Friday April 12 from 7pm to 9pm and on Saturday, April 13 from 3pm to 5pm.
To donate, visit: https://www.flyfromeverest.org/
