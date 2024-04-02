South Coast Register
Berry Rotarian stars in Fly From Everest documentary, screening in Berry

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 4:01pm
The documented attempt to paraglide off the summit of Mt Everest from Berry rotarian Ken Hutt will screen in Berry this month. Pictures supplied
A special movie screening of Berry rotarian Ken Hutt's attempt to paraglide from Mt Everest will come to Berry this month, raising funds for End Polio Now.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

