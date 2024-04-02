South Coast Register
Calling on sponsors and players for the Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football Competition

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
The Annual Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football Day is back for 2024. Picture from file.
The annual Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football Competition is back for 2024 and organisers are on the lookout for players and sponsors to put their hands up.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

