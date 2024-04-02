Calling on sponsors and players for the Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football Competition

The annual Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football Competition is back for 2024 and organisers are on the lookout for players and sponsors to put their hands up.
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre announced the Annual competition will return, following a brief hiatus from 2020 to 2023, the organisation were excited the tradition would be back this year.
The 8th Annual Shoalhaven Koori Touch Football day will be held on Wednesday, 2 October 2024 at Lyrebird Park from 9am to 4:30pm and is a totally free event.
The event is aimed to promote community connections, fitness and general wellbeing through sport participation, along with a range of activities for children and young people in the community, like face painting.
A free sausage sizzle, with cordial, fruit and tea and coffee will be available for all attendees.
As part of this day, organisers are hoping local businesses and service providers will support the event through sponsorship to help make the day special for local young people and community members.
Donations and sponsorship of the event will go towards 300 sausages,18 loaves of bread, 7kilograms of frozen onions, six bottles of tomato and barbecue Sauce, fruit and cordial and cups to name a few.
Sponsors will be publicised via printed advertising materials.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre at info@shoalcoast.org.au.
