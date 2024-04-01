RFS crews called to escaped pile burn the day restrictions ease

Just hours after the official bushfire danger period ended, changing the regulations for conducting pile burns, RFS volunteers were called to an escaped pile burn at Worrowing Heights.
Crews from St Georges Basin, Vincentia, Tomerong and Huskisson were called to the site off The Wool Road just after 5pm on Monday, April 1, and spent time containing the escaped pile burn.
The bushfire danger period ended on April 1, meaning people living outside the main urban areas of Berry, Nowra, Bomaderry and Ulladulla no longer required a permit to conduct pile burns.
However the RFS said the incident showed people still needed to be mindful of conditions before lighting a pile burn.
It said people should ensure they have sufficient water on-site and clear the area immediately around the pile before conducting a pile burn.
Notifications are still required prior to burning by completing the online notification
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.