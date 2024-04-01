The bushfire danger period has ended in the Shoalhaven

The official 2023-24 bushfire danger period ended on Monday, April 1, according to the Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service.
This means that people living outside the urban areas of Berry, Nowra, Bomaderry and Ulladulla no longer require a permit to conduct pile burns.
However people living outside the urban areas are still required to notify the RFS and neighbours no less than 24 hours prior to burning.
You can submit your burn notification easily at http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire.../BFDP/burn-notifications.
The RFS says safe burning is your responsibility, so always check the weather conditions, have a water supply available and keep your piles of vegetation a manageable size.
If you do not permanently live on the property, be sure to check that piles are fully extinguished prior to departure.
Escaped pile burns are one of the biggest causes of out of control bush fires - so don't be a fire risk to your community, regardless of the time of year.
While the regulations have changed for people outside the Shoalhaven's main urban areas, within the town limits of Berry, Nowra/Bomaderry and Ulladulla, that are administered by Fire and Rescue NSW, people require permits all year round for burning off.
For safe burning tips, visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.../farm-fire-safety/safeburning
