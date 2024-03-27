Braidwood Road repairs due to start in coming months

Repairs to Braidwood Road are expected to start later this year after the release of a tender package inviting contractors to bid on the popular arterial road.
Shoalhaven Council's natural disasters project manager, Beorn Hulme, said the road that helped connect Nowra to Canberra, via Nerriga, was severely damaged in the 2022 natural disasters.
Since then temporary measures such as speed reductions and pothole filling had been in place to keep the road safe.
"The remediation of damaged sections will be welcome news for those who use this road regularly to commute, holiday in the region or travel interstate," Mr Hulme said.
"Following our due diligence with the tender process, we'll be keen to see works start in the coming months," he said.
"This is a multi-million-dollar package funded by the state and federal governments through natural disaster funding."
Braidwood Road is 56km long with 6km to be repaired.
Work will start from the intersection with Albatross Road in Nowra.
Submissions close on April 11, with council expected to award contracts before mid-year.
