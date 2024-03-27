Burradise Bash at Culburra Beach showcasing local talent on Easter Sunday

Live music, food vans, great vibes and an amazing outlook of Culburra Beach are all things promised to be at the Burradise Bash over the weekend.
The event is presented by the Culburra Beach Festival committee on Easter Sunday, March 31 from 2pm to 7pm.
The free event will be held outside the Nowra Culburra Surf Life Saving Club and is a taster event of Burradise Festival in September, later this year.
Live entertainment includes local talents, J.J. Spence Band, DUFOE, Caliko, Casuarina Light Phenomenon and Chocolate Dogs.
The event is intended as a family friendly, community focussed afternoon and organisers encourage attendees to bring camp chairs and picnic blankets as the community comes together to enjoy the weekend.
Kings Porker BBQ will be providing a diverse range of food options on the day, specialising in smoked meats.
Culburra Beach Festival committee vice-chair and music organiser Damion Stirling said it'll be the committee's first event back in 18 months and there's been a real buzz of excitement in the lead up to the event.
"This is a welcome back to everybody and a great showcase of all Shoalhaven based local artists, all original music," Mr Stirling said.
"[The music is] a mix of blues, rock and roll, acoustic folk and a world music program, so it's a diverse line up and it's always been a focus of us to showcase different types of genres and always a strong focus to profile local talent."
