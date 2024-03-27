Over two decades of service to the Berry RFS, Ian Johnson has hung up his boots

Following a 23-year long career at the Fire and Rescue NSW Berry Fire Station, engine keeper Ian Johnson had his final shift on Tuesday, March 21 and as he reflected on a full career behind him he's adamant he won't slow down.
Many of his call outs over the years involved high stress situations, from highway accidents, to house fires and a fire which destroyed Berry IGA in 2004.
"There's a photo of me with an oxygen mask on out the front of the bakery but I'd just done the paper run to Bega and had the flu, so I was absolutely buggered, it wasn't smoke inhalation, I was just exhausted," Mr Johnson said.
"The night we got called out there was cans of food exploding down the back, no one was injured and there was fly spray and stuff exploding all over the place, but being trained like we were in the fire brigade your trained for it.
"That fire caused quite severe damage, they lost nearly everything and when we went in afterwards the next day it was totalled inside, stuff was everywhere,"
Mr Johnson said despite responding to some often intense events, the support and mateship of the brigade was second to none.
"It's virtually as much as you love being in the brigade, you don't go in for the monetary side, you go in to support your community," he said.
"Just being with the Berry station its like my second family, it was a fantastic camaraderie.
"It's a good thing when you're in a team situation, you're not just another person, you're part of the family, if there's any issues you talk it over.
"One of the fondest memories I've got with the brigade as the state championships we would go on.
"We started travelling to the championships again and some of the guys had been over to New Zealand to compete.
"The hose reel was one of the ones I loved doing, it was a hose with two wagon wheels and you'd run along like a horse, that was one of the funniest ones."
Mr Johnson said he'll be 72-years-old this year and despite retirement from the brigade, he planned to continue working in property maintenance and stone masonry until he's no longer able to.
"I'm not a relaxing person, I'll keep working until I can't," Mr Johnson said.
But with more spare time in his hands, he and his wife hoped to spend more time travelling in their caravan and adding more weekends away to the calendar when they're able to.
