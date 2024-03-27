South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Over two decades of service to the Berry RFS, Ian Johnson has hung up his boots

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Johnson from the Berry RFS Brigade has retired after 23 years of service. Picture supplied
Ian Johnson from the Berry RFS Brigade has retired after 23 years of service. Picture supplied

Following a 23-year long career at the Fire and Rescue NSW Berry Fire Station, engine keeper Ian Johnson had his final shift on Tuesday, March 21 and as he reflected on a full career behind him he's adamant he won't slow down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.