Shoalhaven Council hits the pause button on $60m in projects

More than $60 million of projects have been put on hold as Shoalhaven Council tries to rein in its budget.
However council's community donations program survived the cut, despite the total getting a trim as funding for fireworks was ruled out.
Staff had recommended reducing the community donations program from $200,000 down to zero in 2024-25, in the wake of budgetary problems and councillors deciding against applying for a special rate variation.
The recommendation sparked concern in the community, with representatives of the Albatross Musical Theatre Company and Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra saying the donation ban would devastate their organisations.
Jennifer Cork from the Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra said losing council funding would be "a kick in the guts" and put the organisation's future "in severe jeopardy".
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe told the meeting on Monday, March 25, the funding cut threatened the future of organisations providing community services that council was not offering.
Cr Patricia While called for the funding to be retained, with the total cut from $200,000 to $180,000 in the coming year, to take account of not paying for fireworks displays.
While the community donations survived, many projects were put on hold until council's financial position improved.
They included upgrading the Bay and Basin Leisure Centre, at an estimated unfunded cost of $34.2 million, the Bod Proudfoot Pavilion ($1.4 million), the Bomaderry Basketball Stadium redevelopment ($9.6 million), and designing new skate parks and pump tracks at Sussex Inlet, Sanctuary Point, Bomaderry and Worrigee ($1.2 - $2 million).
Stages five to seven of the Boongaree Recreation Area in Berry, costing $5.4 million, have been paused, as have the Sanctuary Point District Library construction with an unfunded cost of $13.5 million, investigating and designing a new playground in Kangaroo Valley ($1.05 million), and the Berry Showground animal nursery building.
The Berry Spinners and Weavers building construction will go ahead only if the Spinners and Weavers are able to source sufficient government funding.
