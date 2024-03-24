Easter Bunny set to visit the Nowra Fresh Food Market

Egg-citement is building ahead of the Nowra Fresh Food Market on Thursday, March 28.
Running from 2pm to 6pm, the weekly market will be buzzing with Easter cheer, featuring an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny, along with the usual range of offerings from local growers, makers, and producers.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market is becoming a great hub for the community to gather and celebrate top quality local produce, and this Easter event promises to be one for the books.
Families, friends, and foodies alike are invited to join in the festivities in Harry Sawkins Park.
"We're thrilled to invite everyone to our Easter celebration at Nowra Fresh Food Market," said market manager Alison Henry.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy some Easter fun, support our local vendors, and make lasting memories."
The Nowra Fresh Food Markets have been going from strength to strength since moving to Harry Sawkins Park thanks to the continued support from our sponsors Community Bank Nowra, Rotary Nowra and Macey Insurance Brokers.
Ms Henry said the markets offered a fantastic range of locally sourced and produced goods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, locally made products, gin, plants and so much more.
This week it will also see the launch of Bumpy Road Catering's new gelato cart.
Ms Henry encouraged people to grab one of the market's many picnic rugs and enjoy some local food or a pizza from the Farmgate Restaurant.
"Whether you're on the hunt for fresh produce, unique gifts, or simply a fun afternoon out, Nowra Fresh Food Market has something for everyone," she said.
