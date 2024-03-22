Woman suffers head injuries when hit by a car on the Princes Highway

A woman aged in her 30s has suffered head injuries when hit by a car on the Princes Highway in Nowra, near Marriott Park.
Emergency services were called to the accident scene about 4pm on Friday, March 22.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene, before she was taken by road to Wollongong Hospital in a serious condition.
Police are investigating the accident, which resulted in the highway being blocked in both directions between Douglas Street and Plunkett Street.
The driver of the car is set to undergo mandatory testing.
Traffic remains heavy through the area, with diversions in place.
Transport for NSW is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.
