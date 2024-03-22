New Marine Rescue volunteers fire up their training on Jervis Bay

Marine Rescue volunteers from various parts of the state have descended on Jervis Bay for survival training.
The journey to becoming a Marine Rescue NSW crew member involves completing the fighting fires at sea and sea survival course.
That resulted on new volunteers from Marine rescue units in Kioloa, Sussex Inlet, Jervis Bay, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Port Jackson taking part in training on Jervis Bay.
Marine Rescue Jervis Bay hosted the training, with help from the St Georges Basin Rural Fire Brigade, which provided the firefighting equipment.
This nationally recognised training is a mandatory requirement for volunteers working towards a crew or rescue watercraft operator rating, as well as contributing to Certificate I in Maritime Operations.
