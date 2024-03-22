Nowra meeting to discuss issues surrounding compulsory acquisitions

The new Nowra Bridge and the Jervis Bay Road flyover are among the projects requiring governments to compulsorily acquire private property.
And the State Government has started public consultation on its review into improving compulsory land acquisition processes for communities impacted by state infrastructure or other public projects.
In-person public consultation sessions begin with a meeting in Nowra on Wednesday, March 27.
It is being held from 10am to 11.30am in the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen's Club.
The Nowra session is being followed by meetings in Singleton, Dubbo, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Parramatta and Wagga Wagga, with two online sessions also scheduled to take place in April.
The Land Acquisition Review is considering a whole of government approach to acquisitions, including processes undertaken by agencies when acquiring land, roles and responsibilities, and how best to ensure consistent acquisitions under the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991.
The review will consider potential legislative changes and improvements to acquisition processes to strike the right balance between the rights of landowners and the benefits of essential public infrastructure such as trains, roads and renewable energy projects.
Some of the key themes raised in the review's discussion paper include improved consistency in government processes, measures to ensure genuine negotiations and outcomes, better coordination of multiagency acquisitions, clarifying certain compensation provisions, and potential legislative amendments to clarify requirements.
The NSW Government encourages all interested stakeholders to respond to the discussion paper and provide suggestions for improvements.
Further information on the review, its discussion paper and how to make submissions are at www.planning.nsw.gov.au/land-acquisition-review
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said while compulsory acquisitions were necessary at times, "There are opportunities to improve processes which are being explored by this review to help landowners negotiate more effectively on their compensation.
"We want to put people in the best position to understand their legal rights and ensure there are consistent and transparent acquisition processes across government," he said.
