South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Luxurious Kangaroo Valley property tops the Stayz holiday home list

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 22 2024 - 10:13am, first published March 21 2024 - 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spectacular property just outside Kangaroo Valley has been named the 2024 Stayz holiday home of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.