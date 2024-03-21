Transport guide gives advice on avoiding the worst of the Easter traffic

People travelling to and through the Shoalhaven during the Easter break could face delays of an hour or more, according to a warning about the region's traffic issues.
Transport for NSW has created a guide identifying a number of pinch points on the Princes Highway, along with the times when they are expected to be at their busiest.
It carries the general recommendation for people to try to travel outside the busiest hours of 9am to 4pm.
However the guide says the busiest times for southbound traffic travelling through Nowra will be from 2pm top 4pm on Thursday, March 28, around 10am on Friday, March 29, and 11am on Saturday, March 30.
Delays of 10 to 30 minutes are possible.
Northbound traffic is facing slightly shorter delays at Nowra from 10am to 12.30pm on Monday, April 1, 11am to 12 noon the following day, and 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, April 3.
Further delays have been predicted for westbound traffic on Jervis Bay Road on March 28 and 29, while motorists will also have to contend with reduced speed limits at the intersection with the Princes Highway due to roadworks.
Delays have also been predicted for south and northbound traffic at Milton across the Easter break, and for northbound traffic through Ulladulla on Saturday, March 30, along with April 1, 2 and 3.
Traffic through Ulladulla on Sunday, March 31, will also have to contend with the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival along the town's foreshore.
