New partnership aims to create heart safe communities in the Shoalhaven

The Shoalhaven's Superheroes Events Limited has partnered with the world's first personal defibrillator CellAED to help save lives from sudden cardiac arrest.
Together the organisations aim to create heart safe communities across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions through a defibrillator adoption program.
It has been devised by the charity Superheroes Events to honour the memory of Dr Barry Gray, a local community champion who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his Shoalhaven Heads home in October 2022.
Under the agreement, one CellAED personal defibrillator will be donated to a community group or a family requiring benevolent assistance for every 10 CellAED devices purchased through Superheroes Events Limited
Donations will be nominated by an SEL community partner.
"As part of our Superheroes Community Care's charitable mission, we helped establish the Shoalhaven Heads defibrillator pilot program," said Superheroes Events founding director David Arakie.
"This program identified fixed defibrillators are only part of what is needed in the community and broader assistance can be provided by personal automatic external defibrillators (AEDs)," Mr Arakie said.
As 80 per cent of sudden cardiac arrests occur in the home CellAED, manufactured by Australian company Rapid Response Revival, is addressing the low survival rates.
Rapid Response Survival CEO Donovan Casey said sudden cardiac arrest had a survival rate of less than one per cent.
"This is because it kills so quickly, and because most witnesses to a sudden cardiac arrest don't have access to an AED to help save a life," he said.
Performing CPR and getting an AED on the patient during the first few critical moments of a sudden cardiac arrest gives an individual the best chance of survival.
"Despite being one of the world's highest causes of premature death, awareness of sudden cardiac arrest remains too low in the public consciousness," said CellAED representative Mark Hillebrand.
"The more people in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra regions who understand the problem and are empowered to step up and be a part of the solution, the more impact we can collectively have on survival rates," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.