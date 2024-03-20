South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

No action yet on asbestos found in mulch near the new Nowra Bridge

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:09am, first published March 20 2024 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than six weeks have passed since asbestos fragments were found in mulch laid beside the Princes Highway in Bomaderry and Illaroo Road in North Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.