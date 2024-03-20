No action yet on asbestos found in mulch near the new Nowra Bridge

More than six weeks have passed since asbestos fragments were found in mulch laid beside the Princes Highway in Bomaderry and Illaroo Road in North Nowra.
And to date the only obvious action is fences have been put around the affected garden beds that were created as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
While the State Government has issued immediate clean-up orders at some areas with asbestos-contaminated mulch, those orders have not been extended to the Shoalhaven.
Instead, a range or organisations are working on remediation plans for the sites around Nowra.
"Transport for NSW is working closely with the Asbestos Taskforce and the project contractor, Fulton Hogan, to ensure a site management plan, including remediation measures, is developed," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW will keep the community updated as the site management plan progresses."
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, questioned the claim Transport would keep the community updated.
He said he had been trying to get information but the government and its agencies including Transport and the EPA had been "entirely inadequate" with providing answers to the community or its elected representatives.
"I don't think the government is taking this seriously enough.
"We're talking about the health and wellbeing on an entire community including the community I live in, and I'm not satisfied the government is adequately responding," Mr Ward said.
He said asbestos was "incredibly dangerous", and he worried about children playing in the mulch, or people inhaling fragments.
While NSW Health and SafeWork NSW said it was bonded asbestos found in the mulch at Nowra, presenting only a low-to-negligible risk, Mr Ward questioned how that could be accurate as the asbestos had been crushed up in the mulch.
"It's not bonded at all - bonded is when it's in a building product that's standing, not in mulch that's in the ground," he said.
