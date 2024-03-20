Stockland sells two parcels of land next to Nowra shopping centre

After selling its Nowra shopping centre for $103 million, Stockland has confirmed it is also selling two adjoining parcels of land.
"Stockland has agreed to sell two parcels of land in Nowra with settlement expected later this year or early next year," a Stockland spokesperson said.
However she could not provide any other details on the sales of land at 10-20 East Street and 1 Junction Street due to a confidentiality clause in the sales contracts.
The parcels of land, including one commonly refereed to as the circus site, have been the centre of various proposals over the years.
The most prominent of those was in 2012 when Bob Ell of Leda Holdings approached Shoalhaven Council asking to buy the six hectares of land at the back of the existing shopping centre.
Greg Watson was Shoalhaven Mayor at the time, and recalled, "I said I don't think you can, I think we've pretty well committed it to Stocklands."
But with two companies talking of developing the land council called for public expressions of interest.
"Bob Ell came in with an offer of $19 million, which was very nice because up until then Stockland had only been offering us $8 million," Cr Watson said.
Leda Holding put together a $65 million plan for a new 31,126 square metre shopping centre that would link into the existing Stockland Nowra.
It was due to contain two discount department stores, a new major supermarket, specialty stores and 1500 parking spaces - some of them underground.
Stockland replied with an offer of $20 million for the land, drawing up its own plans to expand the shopping centre.
It included a 6000 square metre discount department store beside the existing K-Mart outlet, a 4000 square metre supermarket, and 45 specialty stores.
The plan also included major changes to parking, with some going on the roof and accessed via the Jane Street overpass, and others provided underground.
Facing two possible shopping centre development, council went with the Leda Holding offer, which Cr Watson said was unconditional, while Stockland's offer was conditional on satisfactory development approvals being issued.
Cr Watson said Leda was given development consent for its proposal, then later sold the plans and land to Stockland for $28 million.
Stockland later spoke of tightening economic times leading to the Nowra expansion being shelved.
