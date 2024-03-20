South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Stockland sells two parcels of land next to Nowra shopping centre

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 20 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After selling its Nowra shopping centre for $103 million, Stockland has confirmed it is also selling two adjoining parcels of land.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.