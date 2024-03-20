South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

New studies look at ways to cut the Shoalhaven's flood damage

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 20 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shoalhaven has been hit by repeated floods in recent years, devastating homes and infrastructure in several towns and villages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.