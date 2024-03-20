New studies look at ways to cut the Shoalhaven's flood damage

The Shoalhaven has been hit by repeated floods in recent years, devastating homes and infrastructure in several towns and villages.
But ways to mitigate the risk flooding poses to people and properties in 19 Shoalhaven towns and village areas are being investigated to develop floodplain risk management studies and plans.
Shoalhaven Council said this was the next phase of the flood risk management process following the adoption of the Lower Shoalhaven River Flood Study and the St Georges Basin Flood Study in early 2023.
Communities were consulted during the development of these flood studies, providing suggestions on important mitigation measures that will be investigated in this next stage.
Council's city development director James Ruprai said this was an important action for the community.
"While flooding is a natural process, it's also a serious problem for our communities on flood-prone land, so it's critical we have strategies in place to manage risks," Mr Ruprai said.
"The study will give our community and emergency services vital information to reduce the impacts of flooding, while improving their preparedness and response to flood events."
Flood investigation areas include Nowra, Bomaderry, Berry, Terara, Greenwell Point, Culburra Beach, Orient Point and Shoalhaven Heads making up the Lower Shoalhaven River catchment; and St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet, Sanctuary Point, Basin View, Badgee, Old Erowal Bay, Bream Beach, Wrights Beach, Erowal Bay, Wandandian and Tomerong in the St Georges Basin catchment.
The investigations are expected to take around 18 months and will include modelling the different options with a cost and benefit assessment of their social, environmental, cultural and financial outcomes.
The plans are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, with a public exhibition and community consultation expected to be available around the middle of next year, prior to their finalisation.
However, additional feedback can be provided at any time via email to floodplain.management@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au
The work is a part of a broad floodplain management program currently underway within the Shoalhaven, with another six flood investigations also in progress, each at varying stages of completion.
Lean more about them at Get Involved Shoalhaven (nsw.gov.au).
Council received financial support from the NSW Floodplain Management Program, managed by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to undertake the studies in the Lower Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin .
