South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Marine Rescue volunteers bring 87 people back to shore on the South Coast in month

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 20 2024 - 11:18am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue volunteers in the Illawarra region conducted 40 search and rescue missions during February, with 19 of them emergency responses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.