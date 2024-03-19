Marine Rescue volunteers bring 87 people back to shore on the South Coast in month

Marine Rescue volunteers in the Illawarra region conducted 40 search and rescue missions during February, with 19 of them emergency responses.
In the process the crews based between Port Kembla and Kioloa returned 87 people safely to shore.
They were among 918 people rescued by Marine Rescue's 46 units during the month, as they completed 440 search and rescue missions including 141 emergency responses.
In the Illawarra Port Kembla was the busiest unit with 12 missions, followed by Jervis Bay with 10, and seven in the Shoalhaven.
Further south the Ulladulla unit conducted five search of rescue operations, four of them classed as emergencies.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over 60 per cent of incidents in February were for mechanical, fuel or battery issues while volunteers responded to 21 capsized vessels.
"If your vessel capsizes, it becomes a life-threatening situation very quickly," Commissioner Barrell said.
"It is important that you have your lifejacket on, that you stay with your vessel and if you do become separated that you stay together.
"If you can, get out a distress call. You can do this over VHF radio if you still have access to it and it is still working or you can try your mobile phone.
"It is important that you have logged on with Marine Rescue NSW because if you don't return as planned and you go over your log off time, Marine Rescue will start looking for you," he said.
In February, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers kept watch over 6,152 vessels that logged on with the service either via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF channel 16, while radio operators managed 19,618 calls including 14 maydays and six pan pans.
Commissioner Barrell said a few simple steps by boaters could go a long way to ensuring a safe and enjoyable day on the state's waterways.
"It is important if you're heading out on the water that you have the right safety equipment for your voyage, you've got enough fuel for your trip, you've logged on with your local Marine Rescue NSW base and importantly you've checked the local weather conditions," he said.
"It has been an extremely busy last few months for our volunteers and I want to thank each of them for their continued dedication to making sure that we are saving lives on the water."
