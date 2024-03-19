New paramedics added to keep up ambulance service to Kangaroo Valley

Extra staff have taken up positions at the Kangaroo Valley Ambulance Station, alleviating fears the community would be without emergency medical care for nine weeks.
Just two weeks after the Kangaroo Valley community and the Health Services Union warned no staff had been rostered to work at the village's ambulance station for two months, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the situation had been rectified.
"The safety of patients and paramedics is our highest priority, and we want to assure the Kangaroo Valley community that we have plans in place to continue 24/7 ambulance coverage," the spokesperson said.
"Recruitment for additional paramedics has been completed and staff have already taken up postings.
"People should continue to call triple zero or go to an emergency department immediately if they have a severe injury, illness or a life-threatening emergency.
"The NSW Ambulance Virtual Clinical Care Centre is also available to provide secondary triage services and advise treatment options to patients who call triple zero," the spokesperson said.
Concerns about the ambulance station being left unstaffed for nine weeks led State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, to urge immediate action as he warned for dire consequences for the remote community.
He said the situation could easily mean "the difference between life and death".
Mr Ward said paramedics had offered to work overtime to staff the Kangaroo Valley station, but had been refused.
"This is a case of this government putting its budgets before patients in isolated communities like Kangaroo Valley," he said.
It was a claim repeated by Shadow Health Minister Matt Kean, who said the situation in Kangaroo Valley was a symptom of a health system that was "clearly at breaking point".
