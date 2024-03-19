South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

New paramedics added to keep up ambulance service to Kangaroo Valley

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 20 2024 - 7:41am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Extra staff have taken up positions at the Kangaroo Valley Ambulance Station, alleviating fears the community would be without emergency medical care for nine weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.