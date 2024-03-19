Woman aged in her 40s dies on South Coast beach

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming on the South Coast.
Emergency services were called to Pebbly Beach at Durras North, about 1.15pm today (Tuesday March 19) and found the woman unconscious in the water.
Two surfers managed to drag the woman onto their boards and commenced CPR, before the Westpac helicopter winched her to the shore.
Paramedics continued CPR, but, the woman died at the scene.
While she has yet to be formally identified, police believe she is aged in her 40s.
Officers from the South Coast Police District will prepare a report for the coroner.
