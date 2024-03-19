Police look for teenage boy missing from Nowra since Monday night

Police are asking for help to locate a teenage boy missing from the South Coast.
Brody McCaughey, 13, was last seen at a convenience store in Nowra just before 10pm on Monday, March 18.
Police hold concerns for Brody due to his young age.
Brody is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 145cm tall with medium build and light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit pants, black top and black shoes.
Brody is known to frequent the Berkeley, Dapto and Nowra areas.
Anyone who may have seen Brody or might know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
