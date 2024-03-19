People fortunate to escape injury after collision results in car rollover

One car rolled over and another ended up severely damaged and in the bush following a two-car collision at Tomerong on Saturday, March 16.
The cars were travelling north when they collided on the Princes Highway near the Log Cabin petrol station, about 2.15pm.
Despite the damage inflicted on the cars, the occupants of both cars escaped serious injury.
Paramedics assessed an 80-year-old man at the scene, however he did not require further medical treatment.
The crash disrupted traffic on the highway as emergency service personnel attended to those involved, removed the damaged vehicles, and removed debris from the road.
