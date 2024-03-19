Arrest warrant issued for man known to frequent the Nowra area

Police are trying to find a man known to frequent the Nowra area.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Troy Vlahos, described a Caucasian man of medium build.
He was last seen wearing a grey singlet with Nike written on the chest, light blue cap with adidas logo on the front, sunglasses, black shorts with red and white writing on left leg and black Nike shoes with white soles and a white Nike tick.
Anyone with information about Troy's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
