Young people with disabilities encouraged unleash their sporting dreams

Rae Anderson knows what it takes to be an elite athlete, and what doors sport can open.
And the dual summer and winter Paralympian and gold medallist with the Para Matildas is encouraging all young people with disabilities to take part in an event at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre on Wednesday, April 17.
"I started my international sporting career at a day similar to this one and I am so excited to see this day be brought to your area for holiday fun," Ms Anderson said.
An ambassador for the free Abilities Unleashed Program for people with disabilities across Australia, she said the free come and try day for ages 25 and under catered for people with all types of disabilities - intellectual, autism, mental health, visual and hearing impairments "as well as physical impairments like mine".
"I have seen this day empower children on and off the field, allowing them to try new things in an inclusive and fun environment," Ms Anderson said.
The one day multi-sport come and try event is supported by The Office for Regional Youth and delivered by Disability Sports Australia.
It starts at 10am, when participants will be split into smaller groups to rotate between four to six different activities including modified sport and active recreation with the use of adaptive equipment to suit the participants.
The stations will be facilitated by specialised coaches with the support of students and community organisations.
It is expected to finish about 1pm, and details about registering to take part can be found here.
Ms Anderson said sports including the Matildas and the cricket were featured strongly in the media, leading to many people dreaming of representing Australia in the world's biggest sporting arenas.
"This should include people with disabilities," she said.
