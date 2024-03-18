Jaymi Morris crowned the world's strongest woman in her weight category

Jaymi Morris has been crowned the world's strongest woman in her weight category after smashing the powerlifting world record.
Competing in ProRaw 14 in Melbourne on the weekend, the Cambewarra hairdresser listed a combined total of 707.5kg across the three powerlifting disciplines.
In the squat and deadlift Jaymi successfully lifted 275kg - more than three times her 85kg bodyweight.
She also recorded a bench press of 157.5kg.
The total of 707.5kg was a new world and Australian record, and more than 110kg ahead of second place in the under 90kg division.
It also made Jaymi only the 14th woman to break the 700kg limit, although she was unsure how many of those were in the under 90kg weight division.
It was a far cry for her first ProRaw competition when she came last, and Jaymi said in the past eight years she had added nearly 300kg to her combined lifting total.
The weekend's event was the second time she had won the ProRaw event, coming on the top of pother wins in powerlifting titles all over the world including Russia and Spain.
The international competition continues for Jaymi is just a couple of weeks when she is off to Miami to compete is a powerlifting event with a difference, as the results are based on the weights lifted as a percentage of body weight.
Jaymi said the world's best would be taking part in the event, including her friend Sarah Rainbow who lifted a total of 735kg in the ProRaw event, competing in the open weight division.
Jaymi said she often looked at Sarah's lifts for inspiration and targets.
"I tend to use her, and think if Sarah can do it I can do it," Jaymi said.
In the past that has led Jaymi to new personal bests, and in Melbourne she recorded personal bests in and three disciplines.
She only just missed an extra world record in the deadlift, just falling short of her attempt to lift 282kg.
Jaymi said while powerlifting seemed to be a solo sport, she had a strong team including coaches and a nutritionist behind her, and she thanked them for their support.
