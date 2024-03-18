The last days of life are difficult to discuss, but planning is essential

One of the most difficult conversations we can have surrounds the end of life - whether than be our own, or of a loved one.
But as part of National Advance Care Planning Week, the South Eastern Primary Health Network Coordinare is providing opportunities for the difficult conversations to begin.
"Dying and the need for an advance care plan are challenging topics for people to feel comfortable to discuss and we are supporting local communities to talk about these important issues," said Coordinare CEO Prue Buist.
She said the week from March 18 to 24 was the perfect time to start a conversation with loved ones about what living well means to you and to them, and who should speak for you if you could no longer communicate or make your own health care decisions.
"The need for an advance care plan is an important message for all of us, not just older people," Ms Buist said.
"Research shows that more than 50 per cent of Australians will not be able to make their own medical decisions at end of life but worryingly, only 15 per cent of people have an advance care directive.
"So it's important to start the conversation about what sort of health care you would want if you could no longer speak for yourself."
Coordinare has engaged HammondCare to deliver last days foundation workshops, to equip people with practical knowledge and tools to help them navigate the last days of someone they care for.
People can join the workshops online, or face to face in the Ulladulla and Shellharbour regions.
They are taking place at the Shellharbour Civic Centre from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, March 19. You can register to attend here.
The following day there will be a session at the Ulladulla Civice Centre from 10am to 1pm, with registrations here.
Topics covered in the workshops include what to expect as we approach the end of our lives, what a death with dignity may look like, the role of palliative care and the choices we have.
Other topics include future planning, common rituals, rules and regulations around death plus how grief and loss can impact individuals and support available.
"The last days program helps you understand what's ahead when someone is at the end of their life, creates space for open conversations about their wishes and preferences and gives you practical knowledge to help you plan and prepare," Ms Buist said.
More information and resources about advance care planning is available from Advance Care Planning Australia and information about end of life care is available on Coordinare's website.
